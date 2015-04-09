Amazon sues to block alleged fake reviews on its website

| April 9
April 9 Amazon.com Inc has sued four
websites to stop them from selling fake, positive product
reviews.
In a complaint filed on Wednesday in King County Superior
Court in Washington, Amazon said the bogus reviews undermine a
system that the Seattle-based online retailer launched 20 years
ago to help shoppers using its website decide what to buy.
Four- and five-star reviews can aid sales, especially if
customers perceive them as unbiased.
But Amazon said the defendants are misleading customers, and
through their activity generating improper profit for themselves
and a "handful" of dishonest sellers and manufacturers.
"While small in number, these reviews threaten to undermine
the trust that customers, and the vast majority of sellers and
manufacturers, place in Amazon, thereby tarnishing Amazon's
brand," the complaint said.
The defendants include Jay Gentile, a California man who
allegedly runs buyazonreviews.com, as well as unnamed operators
of buyamazonreviews.com, bayreviews.net and buyreviewsnow.com,
according to the complaint.
Amazon said the defendants have caused reviews to be posted
on its website intermittently, through a "slow drip" designed to
evade its detection systems, at a typical cost of $19 to $22 per
review.
The defendants did not immediately respond on Thursday to
requests for comment or could not immediately be reached.
Amazon's lawsuit accuses the various defendants of trademark
infringement, and violations of federal anti-cybersquatting and
Washington consumer protection laws.
It seeks a halt to the alleged fake reviews and improper use
of the Amazon name, as well as compensatory and triple damages.
Yelp Inc, which lets consumers post reviews to its
website, on Feb. 13 sued yelpdirector.com's alleged operators,
accusing them of trying to help businesses through posting
positive reviews and suppressing bad reviews. The defendants
have not responded to that complaint, court records show.
The case is Amazon.com Inc v. Gentile et al, Washington
State Superior Court, King County, No. 15-2-08579-4.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernard
Orr)