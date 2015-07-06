UPDATE 1-Amazon must face trademark lawsuit over search results

(Adds plaintiff lawyer comment, background)
By Dan Levine
SAN FRANCISCO, July 6 Amazon.com Inc
must face a trademark lawsuit brought by a watchmaker which says
the online retailer's search results can cause confusion for
potential customers, a federal appeals court ruled.
The 2-1 opinion from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
in San Francisco on Monday reversed a lower court ruling, and
said high-end watchmaker Multi Time Machine Inc. is entitled to
a trial on its trademark allegations.
An Amazon representative could not immediately be reached
for comment.
MTM Special Ops are a military style model of watches which
are not sold on Amazon's web site, according to the court
ruling. If an Amazon shopper searches for it, however, Amazon
the site will not say it does not carry MTM products.
Instead, Amazon displays MTM Special Ops in the search field
and immediately below the search field, along with similar
watches manufactured by MTM's competitors for sale.
MTM alleged this could cause customers to buy from one of
those competitors, rather than encouraging the shopper to look
for MTM watches elsewhere.
MTM sued, and a Los Angeles federal judge resolved the
trademark claims in favor of Amazon before trial. In its ruling
on Monday, the 9th Circuit said MTM's lawsuit should be allowed
to proceed.
"We think a jury could find that Amazon has created
a likelihood of confusion," the court wrote.
In a dissent, 9th Circuit Judge Barry Silverman said
Amazon's search results page clearly labels manufacturer for
each watch.
"No reasonably prudent consumer accustomed to shopping
online would likely be confused as to the source of the
products," he wrote.
MTM attorney Eric Levinrad on Monday said that unlike
Amazon, other online retailers will give customers a message
that they don't sell a product if that's the case.
The case in the 9th Circuit is Multi Time Machine Inc vs.
Amazon.com Inc and Amazon Services LLC, 13-55575.
(Reporting by Dan Levine, Editing by Franklin Paul and Andrew
Hay)