版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 31日 星期六 05:31 BJT

Amazon to stop offering daily deals

Oct 30 Online retailer Amazon.com Inc said it would stop selling daily deals on its Amazon Local website and app, starting Dec. 18.

The e-commerce company said customers would be able to make purchases on the website between Oct. 30 through Dec. 18, and those who have purchased vouchers for the platform would be able to use them according to the terms. (amzn.to/1C1Q8HV) (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐