Amazon to stop offering daily deals

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 30 Online retailer Amazon.com Inc said it would stop selling daily deals on its Amazon Local website and app, starting Dec. 18.
The e-commerce company said customers would be able to make purchases on the website between Oct. 30 through Dec. 18, and those who have purchased vouchers for the platform would be able to use them according to the terms. (amzn.to/1C1Q8HV) (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.