Amazon to stop offering daily deals

Oct 30 Online retailer Amazon.com Inc said it would stop selling daily deals on its Amazon Local website and app, starting Dec. 18.

The e-commerce company said customers would be able to make purchases on the website between Oct. 30 through Dec. 18, and those who have purchased vouchers for the platform would be able to use them according to the terms. (amzn.to/1C1Q8HV) (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)