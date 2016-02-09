Amazon expands logistics reach in China

| SAN FRANCISCO/SHANGHAI
SAN FRANCISCO/SHANGHAI Feb 9 Amazon.com Inc
is aggressively expanding its logistics operations in
China as part of a broader effort to control the rising cost of
shipping billions of packages.
Its plans in China, outlined in filings there, include
handling cargo and customs for goods headed to ports in Japan,
Europe and the United States.
Some analysts say the move could help position Amazon to
offer shipping services to other companies, eventually competing
with the likes of United Parcel Service Inc and DHL
Worldwide Express BV.
That would mirror the strategy of Amazon's cloud computing
arm, Amazon Web Services, which is now the company's fastest
growing unit. The service was launched to serve Amazon's own
retail operations but now hosts data for other companies.
Seattle-based Amazon faces increasing pressure from Wall
Street to drive down shipping costs, which rose 37 percent in
the most recent quarter compared to the same period a year ago.
A spokeswoman for Amazon declined comment.
The company revealed its China plans in documents filed with
regulators there.
Amazon registered its Chinese subsidiary, Beijing Century
Joyo Courier Service, as a freight forwarder - a type of broker
that does not own ships but handles customs and other
documentation - with China's transport ministry last year,
allowing it to export cargo out of the country.
Amazon's Chinese subsidiary also made a similar application
with the U.S. Federal Maritime Commission in
November.
Amazon also filed an application with the Shanghai Shipping
Exchange to serve as a shipping broker for 12 trade routes,
including Shanghai to Los Angeles and Shanghai to Hamburg,
Germany.
"These are major gateway ports," said John Manners-Bell, who
heads Transport Intelligence, a logistics analysis firm. "They
appear to be laying the foundation for a large forwarding
operation."
In documents Beijing Century Joyo submitted to the exchange,
the company said it plans to charge customers between $530 and
$2,530 to transport a 40-foot dry van container from Shanghai to
Hamburg. The rate is comparable to those charged by other
forwarders, and the wide range gives it flexibility to adjust
its prices based on volume.
Forwarders typically negotiate rates with shipping lines and
pass them on to the owners of cargo.
Last November, Beijing Century Joyo updated its Beijing
business registration. The company offers a suite of logistics
services such as domestic delivery and handling the import and
export of goods.
Brian Xue, vice president of operations for Amazon in China,
signed the government filings. Xue, who joined Amazon in 2014,
has emerged as a champion for its logistics build-out in China.
Analysts expect Amazon to use its new freight forwarder
license to make it easier for Chinese merchants and
manufacturers to transport their goods to major hubs where
Amazon has warehouses that ship goods to customers.
Amazon would handle paperwork and select the shipping line
that will transport the goods and make sure there are trucks on
the other end to take shipments to its fulfillment facilities.
Merchants will deal only with Amazon rather than multiple
companies for trucking, warehousing and shipping.
The license also would allow Amazon to cut shipping costs by
bundling products from small and medium-sized companies to fill
up containers, analysts said.
Amazon rival Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has been
asserting greater control over its logistics network in China,
spending billions on buying stakes in package delivery companies
and launching a logistics arm that has been investing in
warehouses.
Amazon directly imported about 10,000 20-foot containers
into the U.S. last year and received an additional 20,000
containers from merchants as part of the company's Fulfillment
by Amazon program, according to an analysis by Ocean Audit Inc,
a freight auditing consultancy.
The program allows merchants to store their products in
Amazon warehouses and makes them eligible for Prime, which
promises consumers two-day shipping for $99-a-year for goods
from merchants who sign up for the program.
Some 90 percent of the shipments originated in China,
according to Ocean Audit.
It's not clear how many merchants have signed up to use
Amazon's freight services. Amazon China announced a new,
cross-border logistics service to cater to Chinese merchants
last October, and ocean freight appears to be part of its
offering.
But freight forwarders already handling Amazon's suppliers
stand to lose business. Amazon could dictate that merchants use
its forwarding service, said Cliff Sullivan, chairman of the
Hong Kong Association of Freight Forwarding and Logistics.
"We may get cut out," he said.
Amazon tried to tamp down concerns about its ambitions in
the logistics industry on a recent earnings call, saying it did
not plan to "replace" carriers like UPS but to handle more of
its own deliveries at peak times.
But for the first time, the company noted in a recent filing
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it views
companies that provide "fulfillment and logistics services for
themselves or third parties" as competitors.
The retailer operates more than 120 fulfillment centers
worldwide that hold millions of products supplied by third party
merchants and Amazon's own vendors and where warehouse workers
pick and pack items for shipment.
Amazon rolled out thousands of its own trailers and launched
an Uber-like delivery service last year to handle the so-called
last mile of delivery, taking packages from distribution centers
to customers' homes.
"At the very least, Amazon will begin handling their own
freight," said Zvi Schreiber, the chief executive of Freightos,
a start-up that provides an online marketplace linking
forwarders and logistics vendors.
"The next stage would be to offer the service to third party
clients."
Some in the industry warn companies like Amazon against
straying from their original business model.
"They're moving into something that could be potentially
very treacherous," said Andreas Krueger, head of ocean freight
for DHL Global Forwarding in the Americas, speaking generally
about new entrants into the logistics industry.
DHL Global Forwarding, one of the biggest players in air and
ocean freight, handles customized logistics programs.
"The worst that would happen is we get another competitor in
our midst, but I'm not concerned," he said. "We've been in the
business since 1815."
