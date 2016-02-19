Amazon to open parcel locker network across Europe

* Amazon posts new jobs in Paris, Munich, Luxembourg, London
* Amazon seeks to control more of its own logistics
* Competition from retailers offering "click and collect"
By Emma Thomasson and Nikola Rotscheroth
BERLIN, Feb 19 Amazon.com Inc wants to
set up a network of parcel lockers across Europe to enable
people to pick up their own orders as it seeks to widen delivery
options and cut costs.
Amazon already runs its own lockers in the United States and
Britain, self-service boxes in places like shopping centres
where customers key in a unique code to access their parcel.
The world's biggest e-commerce company has posted several
job adverts in recent weeks that suggest it wants a broader
range of pick-up options, including lockers, in continental
Europe.
This is part of a broader drive to speed up delivery times
and rein in its growing multi-billion dollar logistics bill.
Amazon, known for its razor-thin margins, also faces growing
competition from traditional retailers who allow more delivery
options, including collecting goods in-store.
In Germany, Amazon's second biggest market, orders are
either delivered to homes or to lockers owned by Germany's
Deutsche Post or stores with a deal with the Hermes
logistics firm.
The new jobs include business development manager roles for
Amazon Locker in Munich and Paris, European Union technical
operations manager for Locker based in Luxembourg, and network
development manager roles in Luxembourg, Munich and Paris.
"Amazon pickup locations, including Amazon Locker, are
exciting, new delivery solutions that we are introducing into
the German marketplace," read the Munich business role ad.
Amazon also advertised roles in London for business
development manager and technical operations manager for "click
and collect" to develop lockers and other pick-up locations.
An Amazon spokeswoman said: "Amazon is constantly working to
develop new services for customers."
Amazon has already taken a first step in Germany to reduce
its reliance on established logistics companies, opening a
parcel sorting centre outside Munich late last year that employs
130 workers, with plans for more near other big German cities.
The "last mile" portion of delivery - the final and usually
most expensive stretch of a package's journey from a retailer's
warehouse to a customer - has become increasingly important as
shoppers expect cheaper and faster delivery.
Reuters reported on Thursday that in the United States,
Amazon is quietly inviting drivers for its new "on-demand"
delivery service to handle its standard packages.
Amazon's shipping costs grew more than 18 percent to $11.5
billion last year and some believe it might create a logistics
network to compete with United Parcel Service Inc, FedEx
Corp and the patchwork of local carriers which currently
deliver its packages.
(Editing by Alexander Smith)