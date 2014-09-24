Amazon's head of digital music, video to depart

BRIEF-Pointstate Capital LP reports 5.7 pct passive stake in Oncobiologics Inc
* Pointstate Capital LP reports 5.7 percent passive stake in Oncobiologics Inc as of April 13, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2oZ7dEl) Further company coverage:
Sept 24 Amazon.com Inc's head of digital music and video is departing the e-commerce company by the end of the year, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
It was not immediately clear whether Bill Carr, who is a vice president, is leaving Amazon to take another job.
An Amazon spokeswoman said Carr is planning to spend time with family.
Carr, 47, has been instrumental in Amazon's push to take on Netflix Inc and Hulu in streaming online video, according to the Wall Street Journal, which initially reported the departure. (on.wsj.com/Y97x2G)
He also helped oversee the launch of original programming like "Alpha House" and "Betas" on Amazon's website, the report added.
He joined Amazon in 1999 as senior product manager in its DVD and video unit and was promoted to his current role in 2005, according to his LinkedIn profile. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
WASHINGTON, April 24 U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has been reworking student lending since her appointment in February, raising concerns among Democrats that she will undo former President Barack Obama's overhaul of college financial aid.
* Northwest Natural Gas Co - on April 19, board of co elected Frank Burkhartsmeyer to position of senior vice president, CFO of co, effective May 17 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2opcsyl) Further company coverage: