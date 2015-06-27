版本:
Online retailer Amazon set to launch expanded operations in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, June 26 Online retailer Amazon.com Inc is expanding operations in Mexico and it will detail the scope of its new business on Tuesday, a marketing firm representing Amazon Mexico said on Friday.

Amazon Mexico, which currently only sells electronic books in Mexico, will hold a media conference in Mexico on Tuesday, a statement from JeffreyGroup said.

Representatives from Amazon in Seattle did not respond to a request for a comment. (Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento. Additional reporting by Mari Saito in San Francisco; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

