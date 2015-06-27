Online retailer Amazon set to launch expanded operations in Mexico

BRIEF-Biostime International Holdings proposes to conduct international senior notes offering
* Proposes to conduct international offering of US$150 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.25% senior notes due 2021
MEXICO CITY, June 26 Online retailer Amazon.com Inc is expanding operations in Mexico and it will detail the scope of its new business on Tuesday, a marketing firm representing Amazon Mexico said on Friday.
Amazon Mexico, which currently only sells electronic books in Mexico, will hold a media conference in Mexico on Tuesday, a statement from JeffreyGroup said.
Representatives from Amazon in Seattle did not respond to a request for a comment. (Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento. Additional reporting by Mari Saito in San Francisco; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
SYDNEY, Jan 23 The Australian government on Monday said it would establish a new Critical Infrastructure Centre to protect key national infrastructure from sabotage, espionage and coercion.
* LME faces struggle to compete with New York, Shanghai futures