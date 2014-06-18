Amazon's Fire smartphone comes with 3D display features

BRIEF-Endurance Technologies enters into license, technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
* Co entered into license and technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
SEATTLE, June 18 Amazon.com Inc's "Fire" smartphone comes equipped with a 3D-capable screen as widely expected, a feature intended to differentiate the latest entrant to the crowded mobile device market.
CEO Jeff Bezos demonstrated the smartphone's 3D-like features in Seattle on Wednesday. (Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by James Dalgleish)
