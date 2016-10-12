CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Amazon challenges Apple and Spotify with new music streaming service

(Deletes reference to the Echo recognizing Michael Jackson as
By Julia Love
Oct 12 Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday
launched a full-fledged music streaming service with
subscriptions as low as $3.99 per month for owners of its Amazon
Echo speaker, accelerating the industry trend toward more
flexible pricing after years of sticking to $9.99 subscriptions.
The new streaming service, called "Amazon Music Unlimited,"
lets users access a vast catalog of songs on demand, similar to
Spotify and Apple Music. Subscriptions to play music on the Echo
cost $3.99 per month; for access beyond that device,
subscriptions cost $7.99 a month for members of Amazon's Prime
shipping and video service and $9.99 for non-members. Amazon
will continue to offer Prime members a limited streaming service
for free.
As it plunges deeper into the crowded streaming field,
Amazon is counting on the Echo, a smart speaker that responds to
voice commands, to set it apart. Released broadly last year, the
Echo has become a surprise hit, prompting many to predict that
voice will become a key way users interact with technology - and
music is central to the device's appeal.
Amazon has built an elaborate system of voice controls for
listening on the Echo. The company believes such smart home
devices will be a key source of growth for the music industry,
said Steve Boom, vice president of Amazon Music.
"The first phase of growth (in music streaming) was driven
almost entirely by smartphones," he said in an interview. "We
believe pretty strongly that the next phase of growth in
streaming is going to come from the home."
Reuters reported details of Amazon's streaming plans in
June.
The low price for Amazon's streaming service is consistent
with the company's reputation for undercutting the competition
and signals the music industry is beginning to accommodate
consumers who are unwilling to pay $9.99 per month. Having
watched revenues plummet from the CD era, label executives have
been reluctant to budge on price, but they have come under
pressure as streaming accounts for more of the pie.
Boom said he is optimistic that the new prices will expand
the market.
"We're moving music away from a one-size-fits-all approach,"
Boom said. "We are the ones who have been pushing this the
hardest."
Streaming services must pay a majority of their revenues to
rights holders, a business model that has left Pandora and
Spotify struggling to turn a profit. But Amazon can afford to
take a loss on music streaming, and the boost to Prime is well
worth it, analysts say.
The premium music service, following the release of a
standalone video service, suggests Amazon will increasingly
offer basic media options through Prime while selling additional
subscriptions for consumers who want to go deeper, said analyst
Jan Dawson of Jackdaw Research.
"It's just making Prime that much stickier," he said.
Amazon is also hopeful that artificial intelligence will
keep users tuned in. Recommendations based on listening habits
have become a staple of streaming services, and Amazon has also
woven artificial intelligence into the system so users can
request songs that fit a particular mood or search with lyrics.
Data from the Echo has taught Amazon much about the language
of music, said Kintan Brahmbhatt, director, Amazon Music.
Despite the low price for Echo-only subscriptions, Amazon
and the labels are likely betting that consumers will be
motivated to upgrade so they can listen on more devices, said
Ted Cohen, managing partner of TAG Strategic.
"At a certain point you'll get frustrated and go, 'Oh, what
the heck,'" he said.
(Reporting by Julia Love)