UPDATE 3-Amazon ads for Nazi-themed TV show pulled from N.Y. subway

(Adds comment from MTA spokesman on removal of ads)
By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK Nov 24 Advertisements for a new
Amazon.com Inc show featuring Nazi-inspired imagery
have been pulled from a busy New York City subway line after
Governor Andrew Cuomo intervened, a transit spokesman said late
on Tuesday.
The advertisements for "The Man in the High Castle" had
completely wrapped the seats, walls and ceilings of one train on
the shuttle line that connects Times Square and Grand Central
Terminal in midtown Manhattan.
Adam Lisberg, a spokesman for the Metropolitan
Transportation Authority, said the train was taken out of
service after the evening rush hour so the ads could be removed.
An Amazon representative said earlier in the evening that
the company had not requested the ads be pulled, contradicting
a transit official who had said the company itself had asked for
the removal.
Lisberg would not comment on internal discussions between
the MTA and its advertisers but said Cuomo had called the head
of the MTA on Tuesday and asked him to ensure the ads were taken
down.
Earlier on Tuesday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had
also called on Amazon to pull the ads, saying they were
"irresponsible and offensive to World War Two and Holocaust
survivors, their families, and countless other New Yorkers."
The show, based on a Philip K. Dick novel, depicts an
alternate reality in which Nazi Germany and Japan have divided
control over the United States after winning World War Two.
The advertisements include a version of the American flag
with a German eagle and iron cross in place of the stars, as
well as a stylized imperial Japanese flag.
In a statement, Amazon did not directly address the
controversy, saying the show is part of its lineup of
"high-quality, provocative programming that spurs conversation."
The shuttle train ads had been scheduled to run until Dec.
6. Amazon's 260 subway station posters for the show have not
been removed.
The MTA had said the advertisements did not violate the
agency's content-neutral guidelines, which ban political ads.
All 10 episodes of the show were released on Nov. 20 on the
Amazon Prime streaming service.
Frank Spotnitz, the show's creator, told Entertainment
Weekly he agreed the advertisements could be seen as offensive.
"It's very difficult with a show with subject matter like
this to market it tastefully," the magazine quoted him as
saying. "If they had asked me, I would have strongly advised
them not to do it."
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Alistair Bell and Sandra
Maler)