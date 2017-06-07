UPDATE 2-Amazon error sends some shoppers to dog photo, not product page

(Adds analyst comment, timeline, background, byline)
By Jeffrey Dastin
June 7 Amazon.com Inc told some
shoppers on Wednesday that there was a problem when they were
trying to view product listings.
"Sorry something went wrong on our end," Amazon said on a
page some shoppers were sent to after clicking on items from its
U.S. home page. A different image of a dog greeted users each
time.
Many shoppers took to Twitter to report the error message,
which Reuters witnesses separately viewed. The incident appeared
to start in the early afternoon Pacific Time and subside after 2
p.m. (2100 GMT).
The cause was not clear, and company representatives did not
respond to requests for comment.
Outages are rare for Seattle-based Amazon, which prides
itself on being a technology company, not simply a retailer.
In February, its cloud storage and computing business,
Amazon Web Services, suffered a technical disruption. The widely
felt outage underscored how enterprises from news sites to even
Apple Inc rely on Amazon's cloud for some of their
day-to-day operations.
Wednesday's glitch was unlikely to slow Amazon's growing
control over consumers' wallets, however.
"A one-off outage for a couple hours in the middle of the
day is not going to have a major impact," said analyst Jan
Dawson of Jackdaw Research.
Though "it's never good," he added.
The world's largest online retailer averaged more than
$151,000 in sales per minute in North America last year,
reflecting lost opportunity from even short-lived disruptions.
Amazon's share price was largely unchanged in after-hours
trading.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by
Jonathan Oatis and Diane Craft)