Amazon.com's primary e-commerce website back up after outage

March 10 Amazon.com Inc's primary e-commerce website was down for a brief period for some users on Thursday afternoon.

The world's No. 1 online retailer was not immediately available for comment and the duration of the outage was not clear. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

