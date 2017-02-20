Amazon to open its fifth logistics centre in Poland

WARSAW Feb 20 U.S. online retailer Amazon.com
Inc will open its fifth logistics centre in Poland this
year, it said on Monday, seeking to benefit from the country's
relatively low wages and proximity to the large German market.
The decision adds to a trend of multinational companies
opening shared services and logistics centres in the European
Union's largest eastern member to tap its relatively large and
skilled workforce.
The new logistics centre in Poland, where unemployment is
already at a record low of about 8 percent, could also help
insulate Amazon's business from the risk of frequent labour
strikes in neighbouring Germany.
Amazon currently employs over 7,000 people on regular job
contracts in its three centres in western Poland, close to the
border with Germany.
Last year, it announced the opening of another centre in the
north-western city of Szczecin, also near the German border.
The company said it had created more than 2,500 jobs in
Poland last year and invested more than 3 billion zlotys ($737
million) in the country since 2014.
"Amazon has confirmed today that in the fourth quarter it
will open a new logistics e-commerce centre in Sosnowiec," the
company said in a statement on Monday. Sosnowiec is a city in
southern Poland, near Katowice.
In comparison, the U.S. retailer had about 11,000 warehouse
staff plus thousands of seasonal workers last year in Germany,
Amazon's second-biggest market after the United States.
German labour unions have organised frequent strikes at
Amazon since 2013 to press demands for the retailer to raise pay
for warehouse workers in accordance with collective bargaining
agreements in Germany.
Despite robust economic growth in Poland over the last two
decades, average gross wages in the corporate sector in Germany
are still nearly four times higher than in Poland.
Also on Monday, Amazon said it is set to create more than
5,000 jobs in Britain and more than 1,500 in France this year.
