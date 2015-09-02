Amazon's 'Dash' button now effectively free

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
Sept 2 Amazon.com Inc said its 'Dash' button, which allows customers to place orders instantly, will now be effectively free.
The company's Prime members can now buy the button for $4.99 and get the amount discounted on their first purchase using the button, the e-commerce giant said on Wednesday.
The button will now be available to all Prime members - those paying $99 a year for two-day delivery and other benefits.
The company said it will add 11 more brands to the button, bringing the total to 29.
The 'Dash' button, launched earlier this year, allows Amazon's Prime members to order a product with just a push, using a WiFi connection, and can be hung or hooked anywhere in the home.
(Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.