UPDATE 4-Amazon's Prime Day shoppers encounter checkout snafus

(Adds analyst comments)
July 12 An Amazon.com Inc shopping
event that the online retailer billed as its largest ever had a
bumpy start on Tuesday, with some customers unable to add
discounted items to their shopping carts and rival retailers
aiming for a cut of the buying frenzy.
The glitch, which affected Amazon's U.S. and UK websites,
sparked outrage on social media with the hashtags #PrimeDay and
#PrimeDayFail trending in the United States.
Amazon said it resolved the issue, in which users faced
problems adding some "Lightning Deals" products to their carts.
"#PrimeDay is giving me nothing but add-to-cart fails. Nice
job @amazon. Another #PrimeDayFail," Twitter user Prero Design
(@PreroDesign) said in a post.
The snag was a blow to a company that takes pride in its
stable technology infrastructure.
BGC Partners analyst Colin Gillis said the glitch
potentially indicated a flood of demand for products on Amazon.
The one-day sale for members of Amazon's $99-per-year Prime
subscription service had been expected to generate up to $1
billion in sales, more than double the $400 million in extra
sales made during last year's inaugural Prime Day, according to
Citi analysts.
But by mid-day Tuesday, U.S. sales remained in line with
Amazon's 2015 Prime Day, according to a report from e-commerce
software company ChannelAdvisor. Sales for the United Kingdom
were up 11 percent from last year as of 12 p.m. EDT.
Scot Wingo, executive chairman of ChannelAdvisor, said the
UK results "could be indicative of where we end up," with more
deals for U.S. customers scheduled to launch this afternoon.
Still, the results are expected to pale in comparison with
the more than $14 billion of total value of goods transacted
during Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's Singles' Day
shopping festival in China in November.
Amazon.com Inc shares were down 0.7 percent at the close of
trading, while broad stock market indices were up 0.7 percent.
Amazon devices such as the Echo voice-enabled speaker, Fire
TV and Fire tablet were available at big discounts as were a
host of other products from high-end televisions to shoes and
toys.
Several other U.S. retailers appeared to attempt cashing in
on the hype surrounding Amazon's Prime Day event, by offering
their own online midsummer promotions.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc launched free shipping with no
minimum order threshold on all items, touting products "at or
lower than Amazon's prices." Gap Inc, Macy's Inc,
Target Corp and others marketed midsummer sales as well.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale, Subrat Patnaik and Supantha
Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Angela Moon in New York; and Jeffrey
Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Sandra
Maler)