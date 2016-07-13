版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 13日 星期三

Amazon says Prime Day orders jump 60 pct over last year

July 13 Amazon.com Inc said customers placed 60 percent more orders worldwide on "Prime Day" shopping event on Tuesday, compared with a year earlier.

The online retailer said it sold the most number of Amazon devices on a single day and Fire TV Stick was its best-selling device.

Amazon's shares were up 0.7 percent at $753.71 in early trading on the Nasdaq on Wednesday. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

