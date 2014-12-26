Amazon says 10 mln new members try Prime this holiday season

BRIEF-Violin Memory says emerged from bankruptcy - SEC Filing
* On April 21, 2017 conditions set forth in amended plan of reorganization for co were satisfied or waived and effective date of plan occurred
Dec 26 Amazon.com Inc said more than 10 million new members worldwide tried its Prime subscription service for the first time during the current holiday season.
Amazon Prime users get unlimited free two-day shipping for $99 a year. They can access books, songs, movies, TV episodes and upload unlimited photos on Amazons Cloud Drive.
The company, which is looking to offer same-day delivery on all items sold by third-party merchants on its site, said customers ordered more than 10 times as many items using this option in the holiday season, compared with a year earlier.
Shares of the No. 1 U.S. online retailer were up 1 percent at $306.31 in morning trading on the Nasdaq on Friday. (Reporting By Kshitiz Goliya in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
April 21 Highlights for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: TAXES AND REGULATIONS Trump promises a big announcement about tax reform next week and orders an administration review of Obama-era tax rules written to discourage U.S. companies from relocating overseas to cut their tax bills. Trump tells the Treasury Department to examine two powers given to regulators to police large financial companies following the 2008 financial cri
* NAV Canada says traffic in March 2017 increased by an average of 5.9 per cent compared to same month in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: