Amazon offers Prime discount for U.S. customers on government aid

June 6 Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday
it would offer a discount on its popular Prime subscription
service for shoppers who receive U.S. government aid, taking aim
at a key customer base for rival Wal-Mart Stores Inc.
Amazon said it would offer the $10.99-per-month or
$99-per-year Prime service — which includes fast shipping as
well as streaming of movies and TV shows — for $5.99 per month
to those receiving government assistance including welfare and
food stamps.
The online retailer's move directly challenges Wal-Mart —
the biggest beneficiary of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance
Program (SNAP) — where at least one in five customers pay by
food stamps.
Prime subscriptions have been key to Amazon's retail growth
strategy, as the service encourages shoppers to buy more goods,
more often.
Customers with valid Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT)
cards receiving aid from programs including SNAP and the
Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program will
qualify for the discount, Amazon said.
