Amazon launches "try-before-you-buy" fashion service

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Amazon.com Inc launched on Tuesday a subscription-based box shopping service, Prime Wardrobe, as the world's largest online retailer steps up efforts to boost its apparel business.
Prime Wardrobe will allow Amazon Prime subscribers to choose and try clothes, shoes and accessories from brands including Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss, Adidas, Levi's, as well as Amazon's private labels. (amzn.to/2smeJL3)
The service, which is still being tested, is similar to a number of "try-before-you-buy" services including Stitch Fix, TrunkClub and Rent the Runway.
Customers will be charged for the items they decide to keep and will get higher discounts if they buy a larger number of items, according to Amazon. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.