Amazon launches one-hour delivery service in London

June 30 Amazon.com Inc launched its
one-hour order delivery service, Prime Now, for some areas of
London on Tuesday, about six months after introducing the
service in the United States.
Amazon Prime members can have orders worth 20 pounds
($31.43) or more delivered in one hour for a fee of 6.99 pounds,
the company said on its UK website on Tuesday. (amzn.to/1KmXU4O)
Two-hour to same-day window deliveries will be free, Amazon
said.
The service will be available for orders placed between 8
a.m. and midnight, Amazon said.
Amazon Prime is a paid service that offers members free
delivery and access to a huge catalogue of films, music, books
and video.
Amazon launched Prime Now in parts of New York in December
and expanded the service to other cities including Baltimore and
Miami.
($1 = 0.64 pounds)
