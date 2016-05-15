URGENT-Amazon to launch new private- labels in coming weeks-WSJ

UPDATE 5-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds Breakingviews link, updates share prices)
May 15 Amazon.com Inc will launch new lines of its private-label brands in the coming weeks, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The new brands with names like Happy Belly, Wickedly Prime and Mama Bear will include nuts, spices, tea, coffee, baby food and vitamins, as well as household items such as diapers and laundry detergents, the newspaper reported. (on.wsj.com/1qm9A15)
Amazon will only offer these labels to its Prime subscribers, the Wall Street Journal reported, adding the first of the brands could begin appearing at the end of May or early June.
Amazon.com was unavailable for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
Last week, Amazon launched Amazon Video Direct for users to post videos and earn royalties with them, setting it up directly against Alphabet Inc's YouTube. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Crosby)
Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is considering spinning off its semiconductor business and selling a partial stake in the unit to Western Digital Corp, the Nikkei financial daily reported on Wednesday.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain's financial services will accelerate plans to move some business overseas after Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday the country will quit the European Union's single market.