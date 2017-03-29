版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 30日 星期四 02:54 BJT

Amazon moving staff at Quidsi parenting products unit after losses

March 29 Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday it was moving staff out of its Quidsi nursery, beauty and pet products subsidiary after the business failed to turn a profit.

"We have worked extremely hard for the past seven years to get Quidsi to be profitable, and unfortunately we have not been able to do so," an Amazon spokeswoman said in a statement. "Quidsi has great brand expertise and they will continue to offer selection on Amazon.com; the software development team will focus on building technology for AmazonFresh."

The news was reported earlier by Bloomberg. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐