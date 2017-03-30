UPDATE 3-Amazon plans layoffs at Quidsi unit after losses

(Adds analyst comment, background, changes headline)
By Jeffrey Dastin
March 29 Amazon.com Inc plans to cut
263 jobs at its money-losing parenting products unit Quidsi this
summer as part of a business restructuring, it said in a notice
filed with New Jersey on Wednesday.
The New Jersey-based subsidiary operates Diapers.com,
Soap.com and other websites.
"We have worked extremely hard for the past seven years to
get Quidsi to be profitable and unfortunately we have not been
able to do so," an Amazon spokeswoman said in a statement.
Quidsi's software development team will focus on building
technology for the grocery delivery service AmazonFresh, the
statement said.
The move underscores a shift in Amazon's focus to groceries
and other areas since it closed its $500 million cash
acquisition of Quidsi in 2011. Fresh food represents a large and
fledgling market for online retailers, in contrast to goods such
diapers that have been the subject of price wars in recent
years.
"Consumables like soap and pet food are often priced very
competitively by retailers in order to drive price perception
and ultimately drive online and in-store traffic," said Guru
Hariharan, chief executive of retail technology company
Boomerang Commerce. "While unfortunate, the shutting down of the
Quidsi sites isn't completely surprising."
The market appeared to welcome Amazon's attention to losses
at the subsidiary, unusual for a company that has prioritized
long-term investments over profit. Amazon's stock briefly hit a
record high of $876.44 before closing at $874.32. Its chief
executive and largest shareholder, Jeff Bezos, gained nearly
$1.5 billion from the 2.1 percent stock rise.
SHOT AT RIVAL?
Quidsi was co-founded by Marc Lore, who sold the company
during heated competition from Amazon "Mom" subscriptions that
offered free shipping and perks on baby items. Amazon has been
keen to attract subscribers, who order more goods more often,
and now is estimated to have more than 50 million U.S. members
in its fast-shipping club Prime.
Lore went on to found e-commerce startup Jet.com, which was
acquired by Wal-Mart Stores Inc last year in an attempt
to rival Amazon online. Lore now is CEO of Wal-Mart's U.S.
e-commerce division.
"It is likely that Prime has grown to the point where
members no longer separately shop on Diapers.com or Soap.com so
maintenance of separate product-specific sites makes less
sense," Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter said.
"It is possible that they are taking a shot at Mark Lore for
competition at Wal-Mart."
Amazon on Tuesday announced a test phase of AmazonFresh
Pickup, similar to a program offered by Wal-Mart and other
grocers. Customers order online and schedule a pickup at stores.
The news about Quidsi was reported earlier by Bloomberg.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe and Leslie Adler)