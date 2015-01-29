版本:
Amazon sales climb in holiday quarter, shares rise

| SAN FRANCISCO

SAN FRANCISCO Jan 29 Amazon.com Inc reported earnings of 45 cents per share as sales climbed 15 percent during the crucial holiday quarter, sending its shares up 5 percent.

Revenue rose 15 percent to $29.3 billion in the quarter, slightly short of the average analyst estimate of nearly $30 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. About a third of Amazon's annual revenue is recorded in the holiday quarter.

(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Bernard Orr)
