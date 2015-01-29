UPDATE 2-Amazon sales rise in holiday quarter, shares jump

(Adds executive and analyst comment, details on forex impact)
By Deepa Seetharaman
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 29 Amazon.com Inc
reported stronger than expected earnings on Thursday as North
American sales surged during the crucial holiday quarter,
sending its shares up 9 percent.
The online commerce giant, which gets about a third of its
revenue from October to December, reported earnings of 45 cents
a share, trouncing Wall Street's average prediction for 17
cents.
Revenue climbed 15 percent to $29.3 billion in the quarter,
compared to an average analyst estimate of nearly $30 billion.
However, revenue rose 18 percent if $895 million in an
unfavorable impact from year-over-year changes in foreign
exchange rates were excluded, executives said on a conference
call.
The sharply higher profit was a welcome surprise for Wall
Street, which has clamored for Amazon to come to grips with its
growing investments in everything from Hollywood-style
television productions, and cloud computing and consumer devices
with mixed success.
In a conference call with reporters, Chief Financial Officer
Tom Szkutak said Amazon is putting "a lot more energy around
making sure we get great productivity around our various fixed
and variable assets."
Even so, few analysts expect Chief Executive Officer Jeff
Bezos will rein in his spending significantly this year,
especially as Amazon beefs up its $99-a-year Prime membership
program, which offers standard two-day shipping, streaming video
and unlimited photo storage among other perks.
"I did see some signs of expense control but it was more or
less driven by top line growth into the holiday season," S&P
Capital IQ analyst Tuna Amobi said. They haven't indicated any
kind of shift in terms of investments.
"It just seems like foreign exchange was not as much of a
headwind as believed."
Worldwide, paying Prime membership rose 53 percent in 2014,
and 50 percent in the U.S. market. In 2014, Amazon paid billions
for Prime shipping and put $1.3 billion into its Prime video
service, Bezos said in a statement.
Net sales leapt 22 percent in North America, compared to 3
percent for everywhere else. Overall operating expenses rose
14.6 percent in the quarter to $28.7 billion. Net shipping costs
represented 4.6 percent of worldwide net sales, slightly lower
than the previous four quarters.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; additional reporting by Edwin
Chan; Editing by Bernard Orr)