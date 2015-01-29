版本:
BRIEF-Amazon CFO says putting 'a lot more energy' in 2015 around improving productivity

Jan 29 Amazon.Com Inc

* amazon.com inc cfo says customers who test prime for video convert at higher rate than other channels

* Amazon cfo says team putting 'a lot more energy' in 2015 around improving productivity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
