公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 25日 星期五

Amazon posts higher-than-expected first-quarter revenue

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24 Amazon.com Inc reported a 32-percent jump in first-quarter net income on Thursday as the largest U.S. online retailer's revenue rose a better-than-expected 23 percent.

The e-commerce giant, which is also rapidly expanding its lineup of devices and computing services to sustain its pace of growth, reported earnings per share of 23 cents, in line with Wall Street expectations.

Revenue rose to $19.74 billion, slightly beating expectations of a 21 percent jump to $19.4 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Bernard Orr)
