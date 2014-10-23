版本:
Amazon holiday quarter sales forecasts disappoint, shares slide

SAN FRANCISCO Oct 23 Amazon.com Inc's sales projections for the crucial holiday quarter disappointed and third-quarter results missed Wall Street's targets, sending the online retailer's shares 7 percent lower.

Amazon projected on Thursday net sales of between $27.3 billion and $30.3 billion for the holiday quarter, lagging the $30.89 billion analysts had expected on average. (Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by David Gregorio)
