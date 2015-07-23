UPDATE 1-Amazon swings to quarterly profit as N. America sales grow

(Adds analyst estimates, details, shares)
July 23 E-commerce company Amazon.com Inc
swung to a quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in
North America and growth in its web services business, sending
its shares up 17.5 percent in extended trading.
Amazon also forecast third-quarter revenue above estimates.
Sales in North America, its biggest market, rose 25.5
percent to $13.8 billion in the second quarter from a year
earlier, helped by strong demand for electronics and general
merchandise.
Cloud-computing revenue soared 81.5 percent to $1.82
billion, accounting for nearly 8 percent of second-quarter
revenue, the company said on Thursday.
The company forecast net sales to grow 13-24 percent to
$23.3 billion-$25.5 billion in the third quarter, well above the
average analyst of $23.89 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Amazon estimated an operating loss of $480 million to an
operating income of $70 million for the third quarter.
Amazon reported a profit of $92 million, or 19 cents per
share, for the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a
loss of $126 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 19.9 percent to $23.19 billion.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of 14 cents per
share and revenue of $22.39 billion.
Amazon's shares were trading at $566.56 after the bell. The
stock closed at $482.18.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru and Mari Saito
in San Francisco; Editing by Simon Jennings)