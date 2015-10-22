Amazon posts profit as North America sales jump

US STOCKS-Futures rise ahead of Trump's inauguration
Jan 20 U.S. stock index futures treaded water on Friday ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th U.S. President.
Oct 22 E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc reported a profit for the second quarter in a row, propelled by higher sales in North America, its biggest market, and another period of strong growth in its Amazon Web Services cloud business.
The world's biggest online retailer reported a profit of $79 million, or 17 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $437 million, or 95 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total net sales rose 23.2 percent to $25.36 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Jan 20 The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said on Friday that it would file a petition for some Boeing Co workers with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to vote on union representation.
Jan 20 Schlumberger NV reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue as oil producers put more land rigs back to work in North America and prices for oilfield services recovered slightly in the region.