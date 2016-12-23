INSIGHT-Amazon starts flexing muscle in new space: air cargo

| ALLENTOWN, Pa.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. Dec 23 A cargo plane emblazoned
with "Prime Air" descended from an empty sky at Lehigh Valley
International Airport on Tuesday, ninety minutes from the bustle
of New York City, loaded with crates of goods during the peak
holiday shopping season.
It's one of 40 jets leased by Amazon.com Inc for a
new cargo service to meet delivery demand from the retail
giant's customers. Exclusive payload data reviewed by Reuters
and interviews with airport officials around the country show
that Prime Air planes are flying nearly full, but with
lightweight loads, taking away valued business from FedEx Corp
and United Parcel Service Inc.
Expanding into transportation, from trucks to planes, is one
of Amazon's most important endeavors as it strives to lure new
customers with fast shipping while keeping costs under control.
The world's largest online retailer is sending more packages,
more often, and later in the day to serve its estimated 35
million to more than 50 million U.S. members of Amazon Prime, a
service that promises two-day shipping for $99 per year.
Bulky boxes with goods once purchased in stores, like toilet
paper, are a revenue driver at UPS and FedEx. That's in part
because they now are charging customers increasingly by boxes'
volume rather than weight. Shipping its own big, light packages
is helping Amazon dodge those rising fees.
To date, Amazon has only said it leased the planes to speed
up shipping and to backstop cargo partners during the holiday
season. FedEx and UPS have delivered items late for Christmas in
recent years.
"Our own delivery efforts are needed to supplement that
capacity rather than replace it," Amazon spokeswoman Kelly
Cheeseman told Reuters. She declined to comment on eluding cargo
airline fees.
Amazon's planes fly to at least 10 airports across the
United States, supplying its warehouses nearby. Officials at
four airports said Amazon's flights are operating near capacity
but landing with lower-than-average weight -- meaning it is
placing low-density shipments inside the jets. [For
graphic-click tmsnrt.rs/2hZ8uZp
]
Amazon aircraft on a monthly basis handled only between 37
percent and 52 percent of their maximum loads by weight,
according to an analysis of cargo, capacity and landing data
from the four airports, with supplementary information from
tracking website FlightAware.com. By contrast, FedEx and UPS
were at 53 percent and 56 percent capacity, respectively,
according to U.S. Transportation Department data for the year
ended September 2016, excluding weight carried for free.
"You're dealing with cargo that's big in dimensions, but in
pure weight it's light," said an airport ramp manager in
California.
Airports in Tampa and Charlotte reported similar payload
data for the carriers contracted by Amazon, but they did not
specify whether the flights were full by volume or whether they
were operated on Amazon's behalf. A seventh airport outside
Chicago said the planes were not full, though daily flights only
started in October 2016, and Amazon likely is learning the
market, transport experts said.
The remaining airports did not comment.
FedEx declined to comment. Steve Gaut, vice president of
public relations at UPS, declined to comment on Amazon's airline
but said customers commonly handle parts of their logistics
in-house.
Reuters could not determine the extent to which, if any,
Prime Air had an effect on the bottom lines of FedEx or UPS to
date. Reuters could also not determine how much Amazon has spent
on aircraft leases so far, key to whether the fleet has cut its
costs overall.
The payload figures Reuters reviewed do not include November
or December, when contractor ABX Air, a unit of Air Transport
Services Group Inc, paused flights for Amazon after a
pilot strike.
FLYING LATER
Flight data shows another way that Amazon is departing from
cargo companies' road map in an attempt of its top goal: rapid
delivery.
Using FlightAware.com and similar websites, Reuters tracked
the schedules of Amazon contractors and verified with airports
which flights were on behalf of the retailer.
Many of the company's eastbound flights leave the states of
Washington and California unusually late at night: its flight
from Stockton to Wilmington, Ohio departs close to 2:00 AM
Pacific Time (10:00 GMT), for instance. FedEx instead schedules
most eastbound service no later than 9:00 PM (5:00 GMT) to
ensure arrival at its Memphis, Tennessee hub in time for sorting
packages overnight.
The difference is that cargo airlines stop at airport hubs
so they can fill up planes easily with boxes from many origins.
Amazon does this much less.
But flying without a stopover is faster, helping Amazon cut
shipping times from Prime's two-day standard, to a day or even
hours. Scheduling later departures has an advantage, too.
"Most people have a tendency to order packages when they're
home" from work, said Brian Clancy, managing director of
advisory firm Logistics Capital & Strategy LLC. Amazon is
"waiting for the orders."
Amazon also saves time by flying to remote locations like
Lehigh Valley, which are near cities and its warehouses but have
little traffic. Expectations are for Amazon to stretch well
beyond Lehigh Valley and the existing airports Prime Air serves.
"We're just seeing the beginning of this," said Marc
Wulfraat, president of logistics consultancy MWPVL International
Inc. "We could see Toronto. We could see Denver.
"They're going to need a lot more planes," he said.
(Editing by Peter Henderson and Edward Tobin)