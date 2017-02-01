Amazon to spend $1.49 bln on air cargo hub, fans talk of bigger ambitions

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 31 Amazon.com Inc
plans to invest $1.49 billion to build a large air cargo hub in
northern Kentucky, state officials said on Tuesday, stoking
expectations it may one day opt to directly compete with FedEx
Corp and United Parcel Service Inc.
The world's biggest online retailer has agreed to a 50-year
lease for about 900 acres of property from Cincinnati/Northern
Kentucky International Airport - close in size to the global
hubs of top cargo airlines.
Amazon is handling more shipping in-house so it can deliver
packages to customers faster, as well as cut costs and
uncertainty associated with relying on third parties. It has
said its moves are designed to supplement, not replace cargo
carriers.
Analysts suspect it has larger ambitions.
"We estimate a $400 billion-plus market opportunity for
Amazon in delivery, freight forwarding, and contract logistics,"
Colin Sebastian, an analyst for Baird Equity Research, said in a
note to clients.
Amazon, which has not announced a start date for the hub,
said it expects to create more than 2,000 jobs when the site
opens.
The northern Kentucky location - not far from UPS's major
hub - puts Amazon's aircraft in shooting distance of top cities.
The company said last year it would lease 40 Boeing Co
767 planes, 16 of which are currently in service.
It also lets Amazon's trucks reach 11 fulfillment centers in
state. And a large operation of Deutsche Post DHL
there lets Amazon transfer packages easily abroad, said Brian
Clancy, managing director of advisory firm Logistics Capital &
Strategy LLC.
As part of the investment, Amazon anticipates it will spend
nearly $462 million on building and improvements over an
unspecified number of years, according to a report by the
Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority.
The authority's board tentatively approved $40 million in
tax incentives for Amazon over ten years if it meets hiring
commitments, with average wages including benefits targeted at
$26 per hour, the report said.
So far, Amazon has loaded its aircraft with big but
lightweight boxes, according to data reviewed by Reuters and
interviews with airport officials around the United States. This
has helped it dodge fees from cargo partners, which are
increasingly pricing by volume rather than weight.
Amazon's new site compares with about 1,220 acres UPS has in
Louisville. FedEx has more than 900 in its Memphis hub, a 2010
airport plan showed.
