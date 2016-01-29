Amazon shorts make money with deft timing on Thursday's wild ride

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 29 Amazon.com Inc shares'
unusual roller-coaster move before and after the world's No. 1
online retailer reported quarterly results on Thursday helped
some traders make money shorting the stock.
From Wednesday's close of trading to Friday afternoon,
Amazon shares are only about 1 percent lower, trading at
$579.50. In between, the stock was all over the place, hitting a
Thursday high of $638.06 and falling to a low of $540 in the
action after Thursday's close.
The stock rallied 9 percent on Thursday before results were
released. It was bolstered by solid earnings Wednesday from
social media giant Facebook, and traders hoped for big gains for
Amazon post-earnings, as the previous four quarterly releases
had been celebrated by investors.
Thursday's rally, the largest on the day of results over the
last two years, invited shorts to capitalize on the spike, and
they reaped gains when the shares slumped after the close.
"I am a big fan of Amazon the company," said Kathryn
Venator, a Annapolis, Maryland-based independent trader who runs
Katwerks Ventures, a consulting business. "(But the) rally was
out of control."
Venator expected profit-taking at the day's end. She shorted
60 shares of Amazon for $628.33 apiece at around 3 p.m. EST
(2000 GMT). But the trade did not work as expected. Shares kept
rallying into the close, and Venator tried to close her short,
to no avail.
"I immediately began planning how I would exit on Friday
with a loss," she said.
Fortunately for her, Amazon shares plunged in after-hours
action. The company posted its most profitable quarter ever but
its per-share profit of $1.00 fell short of analysts' average
forecast of $1.56.
Shares dropped 15 percent, hitting a low of $540 in trading
after the bell. Venator was able to cover her short position on
Friday.
Ali Banai, 20, a New York-based trader, says he largely
depended on technical signals to put on his trade.
"If you draw a trendline you see a bearish trend after it
reached the $630 mark. That's when I started to do a short," he
said.
On Wednesday and Thursday, Banai shorted Amazon shares for
an average price of $625. Banai, who is in the process of
getting a license for his own investment firm, said his position
was between 100 and 500 shares.
He said the average post-earnings jump of 10 percent for the
shares over the last four quarters meant the shares were
overvalued.
"There always has to be a pullback."
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)