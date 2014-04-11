Amazon to unveil smartphone in time for holidays -WSJ

BRIEF-58.com announces agreement to raise $200 mln from Tencent
* 58.com announces agreement to raise US$200 million from Tencent for development of used goods trading platform Zhuan Zhuan
SAN FRANCISCO, April 11 Amazon.com Inc is preparing to launch its long-rumored smartphone in the second half of the year, the Wall Street Journal cited people briefed on the company's plans as saying, jumping into a crowded market dominated by Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd .
The company has been demonstrating versions of the handset to developers in San Francisco and Seattle recently. It intends to announce the device in June and ship to stores around the end of September, the newspaper cited the unidentified sources as saying. (Reporting by San Francisco newsroom. Editing by Andre Grenon)
* 58.com announces agreement to raise US$200 million from Tencent for development of used goods trading platform Zhuan Zhuan
* Cca Industries Inc Reports net income for the first quarter ended February 28, 2017
SYDNEY, April 18 Shanghai aluminium turned positive on Tuesday after an initial retreat on signs of robust demand and output cuts in China.