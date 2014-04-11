版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 4月 12日 星期六 05:10 BJT

Amazon to unveil smartphone in time for holidays -WSJ

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11 Amazon.com Inc is preparing to launch its long-rumored smartphone in the second half of the year, the Wall Street Journal cited people briefed on the company's plans as saying, jumping into a crowded market dominated by Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd .

The company has been demonstrating versions of the handset to developers in San Francisco and Seattle recently. It intends to announce the device in June and ship to stores around the end of September, the newspaper cited the unidentified sources as saying. (Reporting by San Francisco newsroom. Editing by Andre Grenon)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐