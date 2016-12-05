Amazon introduces first physical grocery store

Dec 5 Amazon.com Inc's new bricks-and-mortar grocery store doesn't have at least one thing that supermarkets have - queues at the checkout counter.

The online shopping giant's new 1,800-square-foot (167 square meter) convenience store, Amazon Go, in Seattle uses sensors to detect what shoppers have picked off the shelf and bills it to their Amazon account if they don't put it back.

Amazon Go, currently available only for its employees, is expected to be publicly available early next year, the company said on Monday. amzn.to/2gbKMr5

Apart from groceries such as bread and milk, the store also offers ready-to-eat breakfasts, lunches and dinners made fresh by on-site chefs and local kitchens and bakeries, Amazon said. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)