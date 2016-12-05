Amazon introduces first physical grocery store

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 5 Amazon.com Inc's new bricks-and-mortar grocery store doesn't have at least one thing that supermarkets have - queues at the checkout counter.
The online shopping giant's new 1,800-square-foot (167 square meter) convenience store, Amazon Go, in Seattle uses sensors to detect what shoppers have picked off the shelf and bills it to their Amazon account if they don't put it back.
Amazon Go, currently available only for its employees, is expected to be publicly available early next year, the company said on Monday. amzn.to/2gbKMr5
Apart from groceries such as bread and milk, the store also offers ready-to-eat breakfasts, lunches and dinners made fresh by on-site chefs and local kitchens and bakeries, Amazon said. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.