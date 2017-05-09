Amazon cuts free shipping minimum to $25

May 9 Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it
cut the threshold for free shipping to $25 from $35, upping the
ante against Wal-Mart Stores Inc in a hotly contested
battle for ecommerce supremacy.
Amazon already offers free two-day shipping under its $99
Prime membership program but the new offer is aimed at
encouraging more customers to shop on its platform.
Amazon also hopes to convert these shoppers to Prime members
down the line.
The world's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart, has been building up
its ecommerce business through acquisitions such as Jet.com, as
it looks to narrow the massive gap with Amazon.
Wal-Mart started its own membership program called
ShippingPass last year, which offered free two-day shipping for
$49 a year. However, the company ended the program in January,
replacing it with free two-day shipping on orders of $35 or
more.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)