Amazon to launch video streaming service in Japan - Nikkei

Aug 26 Amazon.com plans to launch its
video streaming service in Japan for members of its Prime paid
service as it gears up for Netflix Inc's planned entry
into the country in September, the Nikkei reported.
Amazon's Prime members get unlimited access to videos under
its Prime Instant Video service.
Prime membership, which costs 3,900 yen ($32.50) a year in
Japan, provides members other services such as the option to
choose a delivery date for online purchases for free.
Amazon, which launched the video streaming service in the
United States in 2011, plans to offer a broad video lineup
including U.S. and Japanese films, TV shows and cartoons in
Japan, the Nikkei reported.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)