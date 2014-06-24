Amazon close to resolving pricing dispute with Warner Bros -WSJ

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 24
April 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 23 Amazon.com Inc has resumed preorders of movie discs from Time Warner Inc's Warner Bros Studio as the companies are close to resolving a pricing dispute, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.
In mid-May, Amazon started refusing pre-orders of upcoming home video movie titles including "The Lego Movie," "300: Rise of an Empire," "Winter's Tale" and "Transcendence."
Amazon had been seeking more favorable pricing terms from Warner, the report said. (on.wsj.com/1pw2vVW)
Amazon did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment on the report. Warner Bros declined to comment.
Amazon has a record of being involved in combative negotiations.
The e-commerce retailer is in an ongoing dispute over contract terms with Hachette, a unit of French media company Lagardere SCA. Last month, Amazon removed an option to pre-order Hachette titles, including "The Silkworm" - an upcoming novel written by author of the Harry Potter series J.K. Rowling.
Authors and other publishing insiders have criticized Amazon for unfairly wielding its power as a major retailer to gain an edge in contract talks. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
April 23 U.S. medical equipment supplier Becton Dickinson and Co will acquire C R Bard Inc, in a $24 billion cash-and-stock deal, adding Bard's devices to its portfolio in the high-growth sectors of oncology and surgery, both companies said on Sunday.
