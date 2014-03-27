Top Kindle exec to update on Amazon video business next week

UPDATE 3-Oil edges up but still set for biggest weekly drop in a month
SAN FRANCISCO, March 27 Amazon.com Inc will hold a rare press conference in New York on April 2 amid intense speculation that it will reveal a streaming device that rivals the Apple TV and Google Chromcast.
Peter Larsen, vice president of the company's Kindle division, will provide an update on Amazon's video business at the event, Amazon said on Thursday.
The company could not be immediately reached for comment.
Speculation has been high that Amazon is close to revealing a streaming device - a set-top box or connecting "dongle" - that can pipe video into the living room. It would compete with devices made by Apple, Google and U.S. television start-up Roku.
Technology blog Re/Code reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter, that Amazon will launch a set-top box that connects televisions to the Internet. (Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Bernard Orr)
