Amazon deepens university ties in artificial intelligence race

By Jeffrey Dastin
SAN FRANCISCO, March 2 Amazon.com Inc
has launched a new program to help students build capabilities
into its voice-controlled assistant Alexa, the company told
Reuters, the latest move by a technology firm to nurture ideas
and talent in artificial intelligence research.
The e-commerce company said it is paying for a year-long
doctoral fellowship at four universities for an undisclosed sum.
Working with professors, the Alexa Fund Fellows will help
students tackle complex technology problems in class on Alexa,
like how to convert text to speech or process conversation.
Amazon, Alphabet Inc's Google and others are
locked in a race to develop and monetize artificial
intelligence. Unlike some rivals, Amazon has made it easy for
third-party developers to create skills for Alexa so it can get
better faster - a tactic it now is extending to the classroom.
The fellowship may also help Amazon recruit sought-after
engineers whose studies will make them more familiar with Alexa
than with other voice-controlled assistants. The schools in the
program are Carnegie Mellon, Johns Hopkins, the University of
Southern California and Canada's University of Waterloo.
"We want Alexa to be a great sandbox" for students, said
Doug Booms, vice president of worldwide corporate development at
Amazon, in an interview on Wednesday.
He added that the fellowship's goal is to excite the next
generation of scholars about natural language understanding and
other voice technologies, not to produce research for Amazon.
Under the program, students' projects remain their own
intellectual property.
At the University of Waterloo, students are improving
Alexa's interaction with air conditioners so it understands
requests to cool a room to its normal temperature, without
requiring the user to specify a number in Celsius, said Fakhri
Karray, a professor of electrical and computer engineering who
is overseeing the work.
Securing close ties to university talent and research has
become an urgent priority for many tech firms. Uber Technologies
Inc in 2015 took 40 people from Carnegie Mellon's
robotics center in-house to work on self-driving cars and other
projects. Microsoft Corp has awarded fellowships to
doctoral researchers in different areas of computer science,
like artificial intelligence, for years.
Amazon itself created the Alexa Prize competition among
universities to push forward conversational artificial
intelligence, with a $100,000 stipend for each sponsored team.
The money for the new fellowship comes from the Alexa Fund,
an investment by Amazon of up to $100 million to advance voice
technology.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by
Bernard Orr)