Amazon, U.S. mail test grocery deliveries around San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 4 Amazon.com Inc
has begun using the U.S. Postal Service to deliver groceries on
a trial basis in the San Francisco area, in a potential boost
for the online retailer's fledgling but gradually expanding
"AmazonFresh" service.
The postal service began a 60-day trial in the first week of
August, shipping small grocery parcels in insulated bags right
to buyers' doorsteps between 3am and 7am in the morning, where
demand for delivery is generally at its lowest.
Depending on how things go, the partners may consider
expanding beyond the city and going nationwide, a spokeswoman
for the postal service said.
Amazon's fast-growing business could give the cash-strapped
postal service a shot in the arm. USPS has struggled with
declining mail volumes and persistent losses for years, though
its package-delivery business grew 6 percent to 3.7 billion
packages in 2013.
The agency lost $2 billion from April to June, compared with
a net loss of $740 million in the same period of last year.
The postal service is now trying to "determine if delivering
groceries to residential and business addresses would be
feasible from an operations standpoint and could be financially
beneficial for the organization," the spokeswoman said in a
statement.
Amazon did not respond to requests for comment. It already
uses the postal service for Sunday deliveries, and intends to
roll out that feature to "a large proportion" of the country
this year.
The company has steadily expanded its online grocery
business, targeting one of the largest retail sectors yet to be
upended by online commerce. The company has plans to launch
AmazonFresh, which has operated in Seattle for years, in roughly
20 urban areas in 2014, including some outside the United
States.
(Reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by Bernard Orr)