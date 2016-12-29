REFILE-Run-DMC founder sues Amazon.com, Wal-Mart over trademark

(Corrects paragraph 6 to show Wal-Mart has already bought
Jet.com)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK Dec 29 A founder of Run-DMC on
Thursday filed a lawsuit accusing Amazon.com Inc and
Wal-Mart Stores Inc of selling a wide variety of
clothing and accessories bearing the pioneering rap group's name
without permission.
Darryl McDaniels, the owner of Run-DMC Brand LLC, the
plaintiff in the lawsuit, is seeking at least $50 million of
damages from the retailers and other defendants over their
alleged sale of glasses, hats, patches, T-shirts, wallets and
other products that infringe the Run-DMC trademark registered in
2007.
McDaniels called the Run-DMC brand "extremely valuable," and
said it is the subject of several licensing agreements,
including to endorse sneakers from Adidas AG.
He said the defendants are confusing consumers into
believing that Run-DMC endorsed their products and are trading
on the goodwill associated with the name, in violation of
federal trademark and New York unfair competition laws.
"Plaintiff will suffer immediate and irreparable injury,
loss, or damage" unless the infringements are stopped, according
to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan.
Other defendants include Jet.com, an online retailer that
Wal-Mart bought, and a variety of companies that do business
with Amazon or sell products through Amazon.
Amazon, Wal-Mart and Jet.com did not immediately respond to
requests for comment. McDaniels' lawyer did not immediately
respond to similar requests.
Run-DMC was founded in the New York City borough of Queens
in 1981 by McDaniels, Joseph "Run" Simmons and Jason "Jam Master
Jay" Mizell. It became one of the best-known rap acts of the
1980s, including for the album "Raising Hell" and such songs as
the Aerosmith cover "Walk This Way" and "My Adidas."
In 2009, Run-DMC became the second rap act inducted into the
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
The case is Run-DMC Brand LLC v Amazon.com Inc et al, U.S.
District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 16-10011.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Leslie
Adler)