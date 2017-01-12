UK lawmakers criticize Amazon.com's 'Webminster' tube ad campaign

| LONDON
LONDON Jan 12 Some UK lawmakers criticized an
advertising campaign by Amazon.com Inc on Thursday which
involved changing the name signs at London's Westminster
underground station, where parliament is located, to
'Webminster', branding it "insulting".
Amazon paid underground operator Transport for London (TfL)
390,000 pounds to change the signage at the station underneath
the Houses of Parliament to publicise their cloud computing
business.
Members of Parliament (MPs) said the campaign was in poor
taste and was inappropriate given lawmakers' frequent criticism
of the company's tax affairs.
"They are undermining the word 'Westminster'," said Nick
Smith, MP with the opposition Labour party.
"I think that Amazon is being a bit cheeky here," he added.
Amazon declined to comment. TfL said it adhered to
advertising standards rules.
Labour MP Margaret Hodge who, as head of the Public Accounts
Committee in 2012, investigated Amazon's tax minimization
strategies, said the one-day campaign was "insulting" to
parliament.
"Amazon should use its profits to pay taxes, not pay for an
advertising campaign designed to give them the cloak of
respectability they do not deserve," she said.
However, Conservative London Assembly member Keith Prince
said he backed such "publicity stunts" as they generated funds
for TfL.
"Every penny that can be raised through these methods is one
less penny out of taxpayers' pockets and the money can be used
for important investment and upgrade work," he said.
(Reporting by Tom Bergin; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)