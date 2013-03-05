Ambac asks judge to bar creditors' board nominee

| March 5
March 5 Bond insurer Ambac Financial Group Inc
is aiming to block investment strategist Charles Lemonides from
assuming a role on the company's board of directors when it
exits Chapter 11 bankruptcy, accusing him of "offensive"
conduct.
Lemonides, chief investment officer for asset manager
ValueWorks LLC, is a member of Ambac's creditors' committee,
which nominated him to serve as a director of Ambac after it
exits bankruptcy under the ownership of its creditors. He is one
of four nominees scheduled to join the board.
But Ambac is asking U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Shelley
Chapman to bar Lemonides from the role and direct the creditors
committee to appoint someone else.
Ambac said in a court filing on Monday that Lemonides
pressured its chief financial officer, David Trick, to hire an
unqualified candidate as Ambac's chief investment officer and
tried to exclude other board nominees from overseeing the search
process.
"Lemonides made several statements to Trick implying that
the new board's evaluation of Trick's own job performance and
compensation would be affected by whether the applicant,
Lemonides' personal friend, was hired," Ambac said in the
filing. "Lemonides' conduct is inappropriate and offensive for a
prospective board member of a public company."
Lemonides did not respond to a phone call or e-mail seeking
comment. An attorney for Ambac, Peter Ivanick of law firm Hogan
Lovells, declined to comment.
Ambac was once the second-largest U.S. bond insurer, but
suffered big losses after it strayed from its original business
of guaranteeing municipal bonds and began insuring bonds backed
by home loans. It filed for bankruptcy in November 2010.
Its main operating unit, Ambac Assurance Corp, was
restructured in 2010 and Roger Peterson, a special deputy for
Wisconsin's Commissioner of Insurance, oversees a segregated
account that contains many risky mortgage obligations.
While the company's reorganization plan was approved by the
U.S. Bankruptcy Court in March 2012, the company is still in
Chapter 11 while it resolves tax and regulatory disputes.
Ambac also said in its court filing that Lemonides had
ignored requests by the company's chief executive, Diana Adams,
to avoid discussions with Peterson without management's
approval.
In an e-mail disclosed in the filing, Lemonides wrote to
Adams on Feb. 6 to say that he was given the impression by
"Roger" that he was ready to strike a deal and allow the company
to emerge from bankruptcy. A reply e-mail from Anthony Princi,
an attorney for the creditors committee, warned Lemonides not to
talk to "Roger or any other representative" of the Office of the
Commissioner of Insurance, indicating he was referring to
Peterson.
A spokesman for the Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
Ambac said it had the support of the three other board
nominees to replace Lemonides. However, when Adams met with the
Unsecured Creditors Committee to ask them to withdraw Lemonides,
they declined.
Ambac said it will also ask the U.S. Trustee, an agent of
the Department of Justice, which oversees bankruptcy cases, to
remove Lemonides.
Princi, a Morrison Foerster attorney who represents the
creditors' committee, did not respond to e-mail and telephone
requests for comment.
The case is Ambac Financial Group Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 10-15973.