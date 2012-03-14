Ambac gets court's OK on plan to exit bankruptcy

* Plan includes proposed $102 mln settlement with IRS

* IRS must accept settlement for plan to become effective

* Noteholders would get some recovery; equity wiped out

March 14 Ambac Financial Group Inc gained court approval on Wednesday on a plan to emerge from bankruptcy by restructuring nearly $1.7 billion in notes and settling a key tax dispute with the Internal Revenue Service.

As part of the plan, Ambac has proposed a $101.9 million settlement with the IRS, which had challenged Ambac's tax accounting practices related to credit default swap contracts.

The settlement needs IRS approval before Ambac can officially exit bankruptcy.