Ambac in talks with shareholders to add board directors

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs halving workforce in london to about 3,000 - Handelsblatt
* Goldman Sachs halving its workforce in london to about 3,000 employees, re-organizing operations in Frankfurt- Handelsblatt Further company coverage:
March 14 Bond insurer Ambac Financial Group Inc said it is in talks with shareholders to add up to two independent directors to the board.
Separately, hedge fund Canyon Capital Advisors LLC, which holds about 5 percent stake in the company, said that it had nominated three candidates to Ambac's board. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* AdvancePierre Foods announces pricing of secondary offering
CHICAGO, Jan 18 The U.S. government's bankruptcy watchdog objected on Wednesday to certain parts of Peabody Energy Corp's plan to slash $5 billion of debt and exit Chapter 11, calling a proposed $240 million in transaction fees "exorbitant," court papers showed.