Canyon Capital calls off proxy fight with Ambac

May 13 Activist investor Canyon Capital Advisors
LLC said on Friday it was dropping its proxy fight with Ambac
Financial Group Inc and withdrawing its board nominee.
Cornwall Capital Management LP, which owns 4.9 percent of
Ambac, had urged Canyon Capital on May 5 to drop its proxy fight
with the bond insurer, saying it would be counterproductive.
Canyon, which also owns about 4.9 percent of Ambac, urged
shareholders to vote against the Ambac board's proposal on
management compensation.
Canyon Capital launched a proxy fight in March, urging
leadership changes at Ambac.
