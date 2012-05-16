Regulator seeks $800 mln for Ambac policyholders

* Wisconsin hopes to pay some claims from segregated account
May 16 Wisconsin's insurance commissioner on
Wednesday said he asked a state judge for permission to pay out
about $800 million to policyholders of a unit of bankrupt bond
insurer Ambac Financial Group Inc.
Theodore Nickel, the insurance commissioner, oversees a
"segregated account" that contains many risky mortgage
obligations of Ambac Assurance Corp.
He said that upon receiving court permission, he will "in
the near term" begin paying 25 percent of each of the $3.2
billion of policy claims submitted so far, and 25 percent of
each policy claim submitted in the future.
The size of the payout balances the interest of
policyholders to recover on some of their claims with the need
to preserve cash to cover future claims, he said.
Nickel is also seeking court approval for Ambac Assurance to
pay about $278 million in cash for $939 million principal amount
of surplus notes it had issued in June 2010.
The commissioner said this transaction might also boost the
amount that policyholders ultimately recover.
Under a restructuring approved in 2010, policyholders were
to be awarded 25 percent of the value of their claims in cash
and 75 percent in surplus notes, bearing interest at 5.1 percent
a year.
Some hedge funds including Aurelius Capital Management, Fir
Tree Inc and Stonehill Capital Management LLC had opposed the
restructuring, saying it shortchanged them and was a means to
support the parent's bankruptcy reorganization.
Once the second-largest U.S. bond insurer, Ambac suffered
big losses after it strayed from insuring municipal bonds and
began guaranteeing bonds backed by home loans.
The New York-based company filed for Chapter 11 protection
from creditors in November 2010, and in March won approval of
its reorganization plan.
Its emergence from bankruptcy hinges on the resolution of a
tax dispute with the Internal Revenue Service. Ambac has
proposed a $101.9 million settlement, after the IRS had
originally demanded the return of more than $800 million.
A hearing on the policyholder matters is set for June 4, and
a hearing on the IRS settlement is set for June 13, Ambac said.
The case is In re: Rehabilitation of Segregated Account of
Ambac Assurance Corp, Dane County, Wisconsin, No. 10CV1576. The
bankruptcy case is In re: Ambac Financial Group Inc, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 10-15973.