Ambac, New York City reach key tax settlement

* Saves $113 million on city's initial tax claim
* Says settlement enables it to continue with restructuring
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, Sept 1 Ambac Financial Group Inc
ABKFQ.PK will pay New York City $3.2 million to resolve tax
claims by the city's taxing authority, avoiding potentially
crippling liability as it works to emerge from bankruptcy.
The New York City Department of Finance in December had
submitted a $116.8 million claim against the bond insurer for
taxes owed between 2000 and 2010.
That claim was based on intercompany income and other
interest expenses that the city sought to disallow.
The claim, which enjoyed priority status, would have to have
been paid in full before any restructuring plan could go
forward, a hurdle that may have proven insurmountable, Ambac
said in court papers on Thursday.
"Ambac lacks the resources to make a $116.8 million cash
payment at this time," it said. "Allowance of the tax claim in
full ... would severely impair, if not render impossible,
Ambac's ability to emerge from bankruptcy."
The settlement, which still needs court approval, calls for
Ambac to pay $2 million in cash immediately and surrender $1.2
million in tax credits, and avoids litigation that may have cost
more than the settlement itself, Ambac said in the court
documents.
Spokesmen for Ambac and the city taxing authority declined
to comment on Thursday.
Once the nation's second-largest bond insurer, Ambac is
trying to climb out of bankruptcy after suffering large losses
insuring risky mortgage debt.
The company has proposed a restructuring plan that would
give senior debt holders most of the equity in a restructured
company. Subordinated debt holders would receive warrants, while
equity holders would be wiped out.
Ambac also is locked in a battle with its Ambac Assurance
Corp unit over which entity is entitled to benefit from certain
net operating losses.
It also faces resistance from Wisconsin's insurance
regulator over the plan's treatment of a special account created
to govern some of Ambac's most risky policies. If Ambac cannot
resolve those disputes, it may have to liquidate or
deconsolidate.
A hearing to consider whether creditors can vote on the
restructuring plan is tentatively scheduled for October 5 and
6.
The case is In re Ambac Financial Group Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 10-15973.
(Reporting by Nick Brown; editing by Carol Bishopric)