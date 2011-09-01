Ambac, New York City reach key tax settlement

* Saves $113 million on city's initial tax claim

* Says settlement enables it to continue with restructuring

By Nick Brown

NEW YORK, Sept 1 Ambac Financial Group Inc ABKFQ.PK will pay New York City $3.2 million to resolve tax claims by the city's taxing authority, avoiding potentially crippling liability as it works to emerge from bankruptcy.

The New York City Department of Finance in December had submitted a $116.8 million claim against the bond insurer for taxes owed between 2000 and 2010.

That claim was based on intercompany income and other interest expenses that the city sought to disallow.

The claim, which enjoyed priority status, would have to have been paid in full before any restructuring plan could go forward, a hurdle that may have proven insurmountable, Ambac said in court papers on Thursday.

"Ambac lacks the resources to make a $116.8 million cash payment at this time," it said. "Allowance of the tax claim in full ... would severely impair, if not render impossible, Ambac's ability to emerge from bankruptcy."

The settlement, which still needs court approval, calls for Ambac to pay $2 million in cash immediately and surrender $1.2 million in tax credits, and avoids litigation that may have cost more than the settlement itself, Ambac said in the court documents.

Spokesmen for Ambac and the city taxing authority declined to comment on Thursday.

Once the nation's second-largest bond insurer, Ambac is trying to climb out of bankruptcy after suffering large losses insuring risky mortgage debt.

The company has proposed a restructuring plan that would give senior debt holders most of the equity in a restructured company. Subordinated debt holders would receive warrants, while equity holders would be wiped out.

Ambac also is locked in a battle with its Ambac Assurance Corp unit over which entity is entitled to benefit from certain net operating losses.

It also faces resistance from Wisconsin's insurance regulator over the plan's treatment of a special account created to govern some of Ambac's most risky policies. If Ambac cannot resolve those disputes, it may have to liquidate or deconsolidate.

A hearing to consider whether creditors can vote on the restructuring plan is tentatively scheduled for October 5 and 6.

The case is In re Ambac Financial Group Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 10-15973. (Reporting by Nick Brown; editing by Carol Bishopric)