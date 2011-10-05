UPDATE 2-Ambac can submit bankruptcy exit plan to creditors

* Plan would repay secured creditors, wipe out equity
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, Oct 5 A federal judge has given Ambac
Financial Group ABKFQ.PK her approval to send its bankruptcy
exit plan to creditors for a vote.
Judge Shelley Chapman approved the plan's outline on
Wednesday in U.S. bankruptcy court in Manhattan, clearing a key
hurdle in Ambac's path toward crawling out of bankruptcy.
The plan would pay secured claimants in full, but would
likely wipe out equity holders. Creditors have until Nov. 23 to
vote on the plan. If they approve it, it would return to the
judge for a confirmation hearing on Dec. 8.
The latest version of the plan reflects a major settlement
with Wisconsin's insurance regulator, without which Ambac may
have been forced to liquidate. The settlement resolves tax and
expense-related disputes involving the company's Ambac
Assurance Corp operating unit.
The unit will make a $30 million up-front payment for Ambac
Financial's benefit and pay $5 million per year to cover some
Ambac Financial's operating expenses.
General unsecured claimholders would recover 8.5 cents to
13.2 cents on the dollar, while holders of $1.25 billion of
senior notes would get between 11.4 cents and 17.6 cents on the
dollar. Those groups, along with holders of $444.2 million in
subordinated notes, could also stand to receive stock and
warrants.
Once the world's second-largest bond insurer, Ambac filed
for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last November, burdened by large
losses after it strayed in the prior decade from insuring
municipal bonds and began guaranteeing bonds backed by risky
mortgages.
The Wisconsin regulator in September said the restructuring
plan allows Ambac to focus on rehabilitating a segregated
account created to hold some of Ambac's riskiest mortgage
obligations. The policies in the account had $40.5 billion of
exposure as of June 30, Ambac said.
Still unresolved is Ambac's dispute with the U.S. Internal
Revenue Service over the company's tax accounting practices
related to credit default swap contracts.
That dispute must be resolved for the restructuring plan to
take effect, Ambac said in a statement last month when it
unveiled the plan.
The parties will try to negotiate a resolution next week,
said Peter Ivanick, an attorney for Ambac, on Wednesday.
Ambac was not the only insurer hurt by the financial
crisis. MBIA Inc (MBI.N), a larger Armonk, New York-based rival
that suffered similar losses, but did not go bankrupt, was
restructured by New York's insurance commissioner in 2009.
The Ambac case is In re Ambac Financial Group Inc, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 10-15973.
(Reporting by Nick Brown. Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and
Robert MacMillan)